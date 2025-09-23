New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): In what appears to be a war between two rival gangs, Rohit Godara has accused Lawrence Bishnoi of being a traitor, claiming he colluded with an American agency and revealed sensitive information.

In an unverified social media post, Godara claimed a nexus between Lawrence and an American agency, and said that Lawrence had joined forces with the American agency to save his brother Anmol and now provides them with intelligence information about the country.

Also Read | Navratri 2025: Amit Shah Participates in Navratri Garba Festival in Ahmedabad, Says 'Received the Blessings of Mother Goddess' (See Pics).

He alleged that Lawrence Bishnoi intends to harm actor Salman Khan to gain fame. Godara has also urged the media not to link him or his associates with Lawrence Bishnoi, whom he described as a traitor.

Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara are wanted by the National Investigation Agency and several state police units; Brar is suspected to be in the US, and Godara in the UK.

Also Read | What Is EPFO Passbook Lite? Employees' Provident Fund Organisation Introduces Simplified PF Account Access, Check Details.

A few days back, a shocking incident unfolded in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, when gunshots were fired outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani's residence around 3:45 am on September 12. The attack, claimed by notorious gangsters Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar on social media, sent shockwaves through the community.

Later on September 17, the two accused involved in the firing outside actor Disha Patani's father's residence in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, succumbed to injuries following an encounter in a joint operation by Delhi Police and UP STF in Ghaziabad.

Ravinda alias Kullu and Arun, affiliated with notorious gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, were injured during the encounter near the Tronica City area of Ghaziabad and later succumbed to injuries.

Both the accused (Ravinda alias Kullu and Arun), who were injured following an encounter with the police, have succumbed to injuries, according to Delhi Police.

Both accused were residents of Haryana. Ravinda alias Kullu was from Rohtak, while Arun was from Rohtak. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)