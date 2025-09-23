Mumbai, September 23: Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, announced on 18 September that the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a new feature called Passbook Lite. The initiative aims to simplify access to PF accounts, allowing members to check their contributions, withdrawals, and balances more conveniently. With over 70 million pension subscribers, this move is expected to improve transparency and efficiency in PF management.

Earlier, EPF members had to log in to a separate portal to check their account details, which often led to delays and confusion. With Passbook Lite, a summarised view of PF accounts is now available on the main portal itself, reducing the need for multiple logins. The feature also complements faster claim processing and online access to important documents like Annexure K. So, let’s know what the EPFO Passbook Lite is. EPFO Passbook Login Website Remains Down? Users Say Facing Login Failures, Other Issues for Days While Checking PF Passbook Balance via Website, UMANG App, Missed Call and SMS Services.

What Is EPFO Passbook Lite?

EPFO Passbook Lite is a simplified version of the traditional EPF passbook that allows members to quickly view a summary of their provident fund account, including contributions, withdrawals, and overall balance, directly through the EPFO Member Portal. Unlike the detailed passbook, which provides monthly transaction records and graphical representations, Passbook Lite offers a quick, easy-to-access overview for members who want essential information without navigating a separate portal. Those needing detailed insights can still use the original passbook, while the new feature ensures faster, more convenient account management and improved transparency for subscribers. New EPFO Withdrawal Rules Coming: Centre May Allow PF Withdrawal After 10 Years of Service, Proposal Under Review to Aid Early Retirees and Career Shifters.

Features And Benefits of EPFO Passbook Lite

Summary View of PF Account: Members can quickly check contributions, withdrawals, and overall balance directly on the EPFO Member Portal.

Members can quickly check contributions, withdrawals, and overall balance directly on the EPFO Member Portal. Single Login Access: All key EPFO services are now accessible through one login, eliminating the need for multiple portals.

All key EPFO services are now accessible through one login, eliminating the need for multiple portals. Integration with Member Portal: Provides a simpler, streamlined interface for faster account tracking.

Provides a simpler, streamlined interface for faster account tracking. Annexure K Download: Members can now download Annexure K online for PF transfers during job changes.

Members can now download Annexure K online for PF transfers during job changes. Faster Claim Processing: Approval powers for claims and transfers have been delegated to lower-level officials to reduce processing time.

Approval powers for claims and transfers have been delegated to lower-level officials to reduce processing time. Dual Access Option: Members can still access the detailed traditional passbook for complete transaction records and graphical insights.

Members can still access the detailed traditional passbook for complete transaction records and graphical insights. Enhanced Transparency: Quick access to essential account information improves clarity and convenience for subscribers.

Difference Between Old EPF Passbook and New Passbook Lite

The key difference between the old EPF passbook and the new Passbook Lite lies in the level of detail and accessibility. The traditional passbook provides a comprehensive record of every transaction, including monthly contributions, withdrawals, interest credited, and graphical summaries, requiring members to log in to a separate portal.

In contrast, Passbook Lite offers a simplified, quick-view summary of essential information such as total balance, contributions, and recent withdrawals, directly accessible through the EPFO Member Portal. While Lite prioritises speed and convenience, the detailed passbook remains available for members who need in-depth insights.

With EPFO Passbook Lite, members can now manage their provident fund accounts more conveniently and efficiently. The feature, along with online Annexure K access and faster claim processing, enhances transparency and ease of use.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Money Control and Business Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2025 08:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).