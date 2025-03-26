w Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) was roped in to hold departmental examination due to reported irregularities in the previous system.

The Railway Ministry had recently issued an order through which it cancelled all departmental promotional examinations and asked RRB to hold all such future examinations.

The minister was asked in the Rajya Sabha if the cancellation of departmental selection on Group ‘C' posts was due to several irregularities in the recent past and related issues.

Vaishnaw in a written reply to the members admitted to "some irregularities" in the existing system of departmental examination and said the government has decided to revisit the system.

“Railways have a robust system of career progression involving multiple systems of promotions:- (i) Promotion through departmental examination; (ii) Promotion through skill test; (iii) Promotion through seniority-cum-suitability,” he said.

He said, “Most of the promotions are done through skill test & through seniority-cum-suitability. A small percentage of the overall promotion is done through Departmental Examination.”

Vaishnaw said that in the recent past, some irregularities in the existing system of departmental examination were noticed and the investigative agency arrested some officials against whom necessary legal action is underway.

“This government is committed to probity and transparency in public service. Therefore, it was decided to revisit the system of departmental examination,” he said.

He said, “Railway Recruitment Boards(RRBs) have a proven track record of holding fair and transparent examinations. The process adopted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for conducting examinations is time-tested. The expertise is being leveraged for Department Examination.”

Talking about RRB's clean track record, he said, “The RRB examinations are quite technical in nature entailing large-scale mobilisation of men and resources and training of manpower.

"Railway overcame all these challenges and successfully conducted the recruitment in a transparent manner following all laid down guidelines. No instance of paper leakage or similar malpractice has occurred during the entire process.”

