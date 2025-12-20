Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved the construction of a new bridge over the Sabarmati River at Rinza village in Tarapur Taluka, Anand district, for Rs 110 crore.

According to the press release, residents of Rinza, Nabhoi, Pachegam, and Dugari villages in Tarapur Taluka brought to the Chief Minister's attention that changes in the Sabarmati River's flow during the monsoon cut off access to the opposite bank, disrupting connectivity.

Responding promptly to this representation, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has sanctioned Rs 110 crore for the project, which includes land acquisition, pre-construction activities like hydraulic surveys, soil investigations, design work, as well as the construction of a two-lane bridge with a 4 km approach road.

Once completed, the bridge will permanently solve the long-standing connectivity issues faced by these villages during the monsoon and will benefit transportation, agriculture, and overall ease of living.

Earlier, under the leadership of CM Bhupendra Patel, the state government undertook essential revenue reforms to ensure effective service delivery and set a benchmark for good governance through transparent, simple, and technology-driven administration. As a result, the holistic reforms implemented by the Gujarat government have today proved to be a boon for the state's farmers, industries, and development projects, said the press release. By simplifying, ensuring transparency, and digitising processes ranging from land registration to non-agricultural permissions, Gujarat has emerged as a role model of good governance. These reforms have given new momentum to the state's development, strengthening both "Ease of Doing Business" and "Ease of Living".

Under the Chief Minister's guidance, the Revenue Department has accelerated end-to-end digital governance. Platforms such as e-Dhara have been further strengthened, ensuring secure, accurate land records and their swift availability to citizens. As a result, land-related disputes have declined significantly, the release said.

While maintaining legal safeguards, the non-agricultural (NA) permission process has been fully digitised to streamline procedures. Timely approvals have reduced time and costs, benefiting industries while safeguarding farmers' interests.

At the same time, under the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme, land measurement and resurvey work carried out across 34 districts has reduced land disputes and enabled farmers to access loans, crop insurance, and government assistance more easily. (ANI)

