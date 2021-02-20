Aurangabad, Feb 20 (PTI) A person connected with a hall used for hosting public events and gatherings was fined Rs 50,000 in Parbhani for allegedly violating social distancing norms amid the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Saturday.

He said an event held in this hall on February 17 had a crowd of almost 3,000, much in excess of laid down rules.

"The event was held without permission after which one person associated with the hall was fined Rs 50,000 under the Epidemic Diseases Act," the official added.

Parbhani currently has 178 active cases, while the number of deaths so far stands at 320.

The caseload is 8,247, of which 7,749 have recovered, he added.

