Hyderabad, May 11 (PTI): The Telangana government has released Rs 65,000 crore to over 70 lakh farmers under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme during the past five years.

Under Rythu Bandhu, (Agriculture Investment Support Scheme) every farmer is provided Rs 10,000 financial assistance per acre per year.

Telangana is the only state which has set up more than 7,000 rice grain collection centres unlike anywhere else in the country and is buying the entire commodity, a government press release said.

President of Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said all the farmers of Telangana conveyed their gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the scheme.

Rao gave the highest importance to the agriculture sector in the state and made it a state without farmer suicides, provided water to every acre and gave 24 hours free electricity to the agriculture sector, the release added.

