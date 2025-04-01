New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI) : Several MPs from the Opposition benches have highlighted concern on the Waqf Amendment Bill. Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premchandran on Tuesday called the Waqf Amendment Bill an "absolutely new bill".

Speaking to ANI, Premchandran said, "So far, the bill is not listed in today's list of business. The government will decide when the bill is to be introduced or tabled on the floor of the House. After taking the recommendations of the JPC, they are bringing a new Bill. An absolutely new bill is going to be introduced, and the existing bill is to be repealed."

"I heard that this is the intention of the government. Let us see the bill, and then we will respond to it. The existing bill has gone to the JPC. JPC has made several recommendations. The recommendations of the opposition have not been accepted. A unilateral approach was taken by the Chairman of the standing committee, and that is why finally, the Speaker has to intervene so as to include the dissent of the opposition members," he told ANI.

Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala expressed strong opposition to the bill, describing it as unconstitutional.

"In JPC, they have passed it and brought it to the Lok Sabha last time, but definitely the opposition parties are not willing to accept this Bill because this is unconstitutional and also as per the Parliament proceedings, what they are trying to follow is not right because this is a secular country where such bills have to be considered very carefully but BJP is trying to bulldoze things and want these bills to be implemented," said.

Chamla further added, "In a democratic country like India, such bills have to be taken very seriously, and we as the opposition parties, will never accept this..."

Congress MP Jebi Mather said, "The attitude of the government is to divide people. We will have to see what changes have been brought in. We will stand for the rights of those affected and minorities..."

Lok Sabha MP and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "We are against the Waqf Board Bill because the BJP wants to interfere in everything. They want control everywhere..."

AAP MP Sanjay Singh also voiced his party's opposition to the bill, "When the Government of India in its affidavit submitted in Supreme Court in 2020 had clearly stated that digitised record of 99% of Waqf properties has been put online, so what are they (Central govt) bringing this bill for?..."

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, also called the 'Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development (UMEED) Bill', aims to address key challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. (ANI)

