New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, the three service chiefs, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

This meeting comes a few days after the Cabinet Committee on Security met on April 23, following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed.

Government sources said that PM Modi reiterated India's strong stand against terrorism. He expressed full confidence in the Indian Armed Forces and said they have complete freedom to choose the method, target, and timing of India's response.

Tuesday's meeting was attended by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also met the Prime Minister. This meeting followed a briefing by the Chief of Defence Staff on actions taken after the Pahalgam attack.

The government has said that those behind the attack, including its planners, will face strict punishment.

After the attack, the Centre had called an all-party meeting. Opposition parties extended their full support to any action the government takes against the perpetrators.

In the CCS briefing, it was revealed that the attack had cross-border links. Officials noted that the attack happened during a time of political stability and economic progress in Jammu and Kashmir, including successful elections.

As a strong response to Pakistan's alleged support for cross-border terrorism, the government has also decided to put the Indus Water Treaty on hold. (ANI)

