New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The RSS has firmed up elaborate pan-India plans -- from hundreds of 'Hindu sammelans' to community meetings -- to mark its centenary year that would start with a three-day lecture series of its chief Mohan Bhagwat here on August 26.

A nationwide public contact programme will also be organised to reach out to the masses during the centenary year, the RSS' Delhi prant general secretary Anil Gupta said.

He was addressing an event organised by the RSS-affiliated Indraprastha Vishwa Samvad Kendra (IVSK) to present 'Devarishi Narad Patrakar Samman 2025' to mediapersons for their outstanding work in the field.

In view of the RSS set to complete 100 years of its foundation this Vijayadashmi on October 2, Gupta said the organisation has decided to hold four lecture series of Bhagwat in the country.

"A three-day 'vyakhyan mala' (lecture series) of Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will be first organised at the Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi, starting on August 26, and then in Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata later," he said.

People from various organisations and fields will be invited to attend the event, Gupta said.

Bhagwat's lecture series in Delhi will be similar to the one organised at Vigyan Bhagawan in 2018 in which he presented the RSS' policy statement and also replied to a number of questions, he added.

Gupta said a plan has also been made to organise 'Hindu sammelans' (conferences) across the country later this year. These Hindu sammelans will be organised by various organisations with the support of the RSS, he said.

"In Delhi, We will organise about 1,500 to 1,600 Hindu Sammelans," he added.

Besides a large number of 'biradari gosthis' (community symposiums) will also be held across the country for harmony in the society, Gupta said, adding that a massive public contact programme will also be organised across the country during the centenary year.

Under the programme, RSS workers and 'sajjan shakti' (eminent people) of the society will visit people's homes, taking the Sangh's message, he said.

"I believe that it is going to be such a big public outreach exercise that no other organisation in the world would have undertaken," Gupta added.

