New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The new headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), 'Keshav Kunj,' has been completed in Delhi. The RSS has shifted its office back to its old address in the city.

The reconstruction project spans 3.75 acres and consists of three 12-story buildings, which will house approximately 300 rooms and offices. These buildings have been named Sadhna, Prerna, and Archana.

The total cost of the project is around Rs 150 crore, funded by the contributions of over 75,000 people who support the ideology of Hindutva.

The foundation stone for the project was laid by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in November 2016, although the work faced delays. Now, Keshav Kunj is ready for use.

According to RSS sources, the project features three towers, each with a ground floor and 12 additional floors. There are a total of 13 elevators in the entire Keshav Kunj, with five in both the first and second towers and three in the third tower. Each tower is equipped with a service elevator as well.

The new headquarters has been designed by Gujarat-based architect Anoop Dave. Between the second and third towers lies a large open space, where a statue of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar has been installed. This area is referred to as the 'Sangh Sthan' (RSS Place), according to sources.

The building also features a large auditorium named after Ashok Singhal, a prominent leader associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Additionally, the complex will have facilities such as a library, health clinic, and sewage treatment plant. Solar energy is also being utilized at the site.

The offices of RSS-associated weekly magazines Panchjanya and Organiser, as well as Suruchi Publications, will also be housed in the complex.

According to RSS sources, two floors of Keshav Kunj will be dedicated to the RSS Delhi unit, and one floor will be allocated to the Vishav Kendra. The complex also includes a hospital with five beds, complete with a pathology lab and all essential diagnostic equipment. There will be a yoga room and modern exercise equipment available for physical fitness as well. (ANI)

