New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The rules under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are under preparation and the committees on Subordinate Legislation of the two Houses have granted an extension of time, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the Act was notified on in December 2019 and has come into effect from January 10 last year.

"The Rules under The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) are under preparation. The Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have granted extension of time up to April 9, 2021, and July 9, 2021 respectively to frame these rules under the Act," he said. (ANI)

