New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Parshottam Rupala was on Wednesday promoted as a cabinet minister in the Modi government's major cabinet reshuffle and given the charge of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Rupala (66), who comes from the influential Kadva Patidar or Patel community in Gujarat, will be in charge of the ministry formed recently in 2019 in order to promote allied farm activities for enhancing farmers' income. Earlier, Rupala was holding charge as minister of state for agriculture in the Union Cabinet.

He will replace his cabinet colleague Giriraj Singh, who has been shifted to the Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Addressing fodder shortage, high prices of fodder and development of infrastructure to encourage dairying and fishery processing are some of the challenges that the new minister will face.

Rupala will be assisted by two junior ministers. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan will continue as Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, as per an official statement.

Another BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, L Murugan, has been given charge as MoS of this ministry in Wednesday's cabinet reshuffle.

Among others, S Shobha Karandlaji has been made minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare, while Kailash Choudhary will continue as MoS in the agriculture ministry.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti have been made Ministers of State for Food and Consumer Affairs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)