New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The Ministry of Rural Development on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with Reliance Retail's JioMart to enhance market access for products of self-help groups under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

Speaking at the MoU signing event, Additional Secretary of Rural Livelihoods Charanjit Singh said this collaboration will enable self-help groups (SHGs) to be on-boarded as sellers on the e-commerce platform and take their products to a larger consumer base.

Singh said that this partnership will add to efforts of the ministry towards income enhancement of SHG Didis. The mission is working to increase the income of SHGs on a sustainable basis.

As part of the partnership between the ministry and JioMart, all SHG sellers associated with DAY-NRLM will also get to avail benefits and guidance in growing their businesses online.

JioMart will also support them in navigating and operating their accounts on the marketplace and will jointly participate in trainings and workshops facilitated by the ministry to enable sellers to familiarise selling experience on the portal.

To ensure sustained growth and business stability, JioMart will provide post-launch training and support to help sellers grow their business on the marketplace and will also be offered to participate in a variety of marketing promotions on the platform.

This alliance will bring SHGs under the ministry's SARAS collection brand onto JioMart offering a range of handloom and handicrafts products from traditional textiles to pantry, home décor and beauty products.

