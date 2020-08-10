New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Hours after announcing the formation of a three-member committee to resolve the grievances of party leader Sachin Pilot apparently concerning Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader KC Venugopal on Monday said that both Pilot and Gehlot were happy.

Venugopal also attacked the BJP saying that the resolution of the crisis was "a direct slap on BJP's anti-democratic face".

"Mr Pilot is also happy and our Chief Minister is also happy. This is a direct slap on BJP's anti-democratic face. They are the people doing such horse-trading and sabotaging democratically elected government. This is actually a message to BJP's wrong-doings," Venugopal told ANI.

The political crisis resulted from differences between Pilot and Gehlot coming out in the open. Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister last month.

After Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him did not attend meetings of the Congress Legislature Party, the party had issued disqualification notices against them which were challenged by them in court.

Pilot met former party chief Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day and expressed his grievances.

Venugopal issued a statement on Monday evening and said Pilot and Gandhi had "a frank, open and conclusive discussion".

"Sachin Pilot has met with former Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi and expressed his grievances in detail. They have had a frank, open and conclusive discussion. Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan," he said.

"Following this meeting, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided that the AICC will constitute a three-member committee to address the issues raised by Shri Sachin Pilot and the aggrieved MLA and arrive at an appropriate resolution thereof," he added.

The session of Rajasthan assembly will begin later this week. (ANI)

