India News | Sad, Concerned at Captivity of These Worthy Leaders: WB Guv Slams Mahua Moitra

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 10:11 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Sad, Concerned at Captivity of These Worthy Leaders: WB Guv Slams Mahua Moitra

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 13 (ANI): After TMC MP Mahua Moitra criticised West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for "firing BJP arrows at state government," Dhankhar hit back and said that he feels "sad and concerned at the captivity of these worthy leaders".

Over a viral video showing decomposed bodies being dragged into a vehicle, Kolkata Police earlier tweeted, "West Bengal Health Department has informed that dead bodies were not of COVID patients, but were unclaimed/unidentified bodies from Hospital Morgue. Legal action is being taken against persons spreading fake news."

Also Read | Coronavirus Tally in India Crosses 3 Lakh-Mark After Country Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 11,458 Cases, COVID-19 Death Toll Mounts to 8,884.

While tagging the post, Moitra on Friday tweeted, "Governor WB back to firing BJP arrows at state government which is handling COVID, Amphan and migrant return smoothly all at once. A (rotten) apple never falls far from the tree."

Hitting back at her, Dhankhar on Saturday wrote, "After being in the firing line for letting corruption cat out by revealing hydra headed corruption in panchayats- now trying to curry favour Mamata Banerjee by taking on Governor. Not the only one in such state of helplessness! Sad and concerned at the captivity of these worthy leaders."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Govt Revises Price of Petrol & Diesel in State, Levies of Corona Tax of Re 1: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

He added, "Sharp well-aimed arrows Mahua Moitra against her own government were lethal and the rampant corruption issue in the State was prominently flagged - panchayat corruption took centre stage - reminding all about 'cut money' syndrome stated to be all pervasive @MamataOfficial." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

