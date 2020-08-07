New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Rajya Sabha member Naresh Gujral tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, a day after he had attended a parliamentary standing committee meeting along with several other MPs.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader said he was asymptomatic and fine and that he had informed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat about his infection.

Also Read | Air India Express Flight With 180 Passengers Skids Off Runway In Kerala's Kozhikode: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

The meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on personnel, public grievances, law and justice was held following social distancing norms and members wore face masks during it, he said.

After reports came in that Gujral tested positive for COVID-19, TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien again raised the demand for holding meeting of parliamentary standing committees virtually, asserting that there was enough scope to tweak rules.

Also Read | Baby Elephant Found Dead Under Achankovil Bridge in Kerala's Pathanamthitta District.

"An MP who attended a parliamentary standing committee meeting on Thursday, tested positive today. We wish him a speedy recovery. Trinamool MPs are not attending. For 4 months we have been urging that these meetings happen virtually. Enough scope to tweak rules. Anyone listening!" O'Brien tweeted. PTI JTR SMN 08072048 NNNNought by the pandemic in Russia and the wider world," he said Thursday.

The fine was imposed in March over a case involving allegedly forged medical documents to give an athlete an alibi for not being available for drug testing, under Yurchenko's predecessor Dmitry Shlyakhtin.

On behalf of the federation, Yurchenko in March admitted charges that it broke anti-doping rules in that case. Disciplinary charges filed against Shlyakhtin and six other people by the Athletics Integrity Unit remain unresolved.

When World Athletics issued the fine in March, Yurchenko pledged that the federation, known as RusAF, would make every effort to pay. He later said it could not afford the payments.

RusAF itself has been under suspension from World Athletics since 2015 over widespread doping. That forces its athletes to register for neutral status to compete outside their home country. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)