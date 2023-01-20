Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): In the Sadichha Sane murder case, Mithu Singh, a lifeguard, confessed to having murdered the MBBS student and thrown her body into the Arabian Sea.

Following this, the Indian Navy and Police launched a search operation in the sea near the Bandstand to locate the mortal remains of the MBBS student.

The Indian Navy and Life Guard along with Mumbai Police are searching for the body in the sea near the Bandstand area.

Sadichha Sane, a third-year MBBS student from Grant Medical College disappeared from the Bandra bandstand in November 2021.

The accused, after more than a year, has made a shocking disclosure to the police, as confirmed by police sources.

In this case, the main accused Mithu Singh confessed his crime in the interrogation by the Mumbai Crime Branch. The accused, who worked as a lifeguard, told that he killed Sadichha Sane and threw her body into the sea. While wearing a life jacket, he took the body away and threw it into the sea, informed the sources.

The police also conducted a search operation of the house of the accused and recorded the statements of the people of the neighbourhood and interrogated more than 100 people in this case.

According to the source, after the confession of the accused, the crime branch registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC. The police are now trying to find out why he committed the murder and whether there was any wrongdoing with the student before the murder. The student went missing from Bandra Bandstand on 30 November 2021.

According to the police, on November 29, 2021, student Sadichha had to take a local train from Virar station at 9:58 am to take the prelims exam at JJ Hospital. The same day at 2 pm, she first landed in Andheri and then came to Bandra by another local train. She took an auto to Bandstand.

The police are meanwhile probing the motive behind Sane's killing.

During the investigation, the police came to know from the location of her mobile phone that she was present in the Bandra area till the afternoon of that day.

According to police, the deceased Sadichha reached the Bandra Bandstand where she met the accused Mittu Singh. She went missing later that day.

The accused told police that on the day of the incident, his duty was at the Bandra Bandstand and he saw Sadichha alone. The accused saw her going towards the sea. He thought that she was going to commit suicide and started following her. Later, Sadichha told him that she is not going to commit suicide. After that, they started talking to each other, said police sources.

Bandra Police first registered a case of kidnapping and were investigating it. Later the police handed over the investigation to the Crime Branch.

Police said that they interrogated the suspect in custody where he initially confessed to having a conversation with the girl. After this, the police started the investigation by registering a case against the accused under sections 363 and 364 (E) of the IPC. During further investigation, the accused confessed to the murder.

When she did not return home, Sadicha's family filed a complaint at Boisar police station in the Palghar district. Her family also put up missing posters everywhere including Bandra and Bandstand.

Later the case was handed over to Unit 9 of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Accused Singh is currently in police custody. The police arrested Singh along with his friend, who was involved in the murder along with Singh. (ANI)

