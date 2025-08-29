Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 29 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the one-day North Eastern Regional Convention on Child Rights at Prajna Bhavan, Agartala, on Thursday.

Addressing the programme, Saha said that everyone must protect children as they are the future of the nation. He emphasised that children are the foundation of society, and safeguarding their rights is not merely the responsibility of governments or institutions alone, but a collective duty of families, communities, and society as a whole.

Highlighting initiatives taken in Tripura, the Chief Minister informed that between 2022 and 2025, around 28 children have found loving homes through legal adoption.

During the event, the Minister of Social Welfare and Social Education, Tinku Roy, the Chairperson of the NCPCR, Tripti Gurha, the Secretary of the Social Welfare and Social Education Department, Tapas Roy, and the Director of the Social Welfare and Social Education Department, Tapan Kumar Das, were present.

Meanwhile, while addressing the National Workshop on Integrated Farming Cluster for the North Eastern States at Hotel Polo Tower, Agartala, the Chief Minister stated that 108,281 women, which is around 95 per cent of the total estimated targeted didis, have become 'Lakhpati Didis' in Tripura.

He said that agriculture remains the backbone of the country and its economy, as well as the lifeline of rural households.

CM stated that in order to strengthen livelihoods, particularly for members of women's self-help groups, the Integrated Farming Cluster (IFC) approach has been conceptualised under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India.

"In Tripura, we have already launched activities for 80 Integrated Farming Clusters (IFCs) with an investment of Rs 32 crore. These were inaugurated at the Sampurnata Abhijan Samman Samaroh on August 2, 2025. The objective of these integrated farming clusters is to diversify and intensify livelihood interventions so that rural households can increase their incomes through integration and synergy," said Saha.

He said that today there are about 4.85 lakh women members in 54,113 self-help groups, 2,470 village organisations and 173 cluster-level federations. (ANI)

