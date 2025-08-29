New Delhi, August 29: Shares of several companies will be in focus on Friday (August 29) including Bajaj Auto (NSE: Bajaj-Auto), Suzlon (NSE: Suzlon), Ashok Leyland (NSE: AshokLey). The Indian stock market recently ended a six-week losing streak, buoyed by oversold conditions and positive global cues. The Nifty and Sensex indices gained around 1% over the week. However, the momentum was tempered by continuous foreign outflows.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold nearly INR 10,000 crore in the cash market, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) countered this with purchases worth INR 19,000 crore. As we enter a new week, below are the stocks to buy or sell on Friday, August 29. Indian Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty Open Sharply Lower Amid US Tariffs Concerns, IT Stocks Lead Losses.

Bajaj Auto (NSE: Bajaj-Auto)

Bajaj Auto posted a 3% year-on-year growth in total vehicle wholesales at 366,000 units in July 2025, up from 354,169 units in the same month last year. The growth includes both domestic and export sales. CIAN Agro Industries Share Price Today, August 28: Stocks of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd Hit All-Time High Again in Opening Session.

Ashok Leyland (NSE: AshokLey)

The commercial vehicle maker reported an 8% YoY rise in total sales at 15,064 units in July, compared to 13,928 units in July 2024, signaling steady demand in the CV segment.

Suzlon Energy (NSE: Suzlon)

Suzlon announced a major 381 MW wind energy project order from Zelestra India and affiliates, marking its first Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project. The order includes 127 S144 turbines across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Mahindra & Mahindra (NSE: M&M)

M&M saw a 26% jump in overall sales at 83,691 units in July 2025, driven by a 20% growth in utility vehicle sales at 49,871 units.

One MobiKwik Systems (NSE: Mobikwik)

MobiKwik reported a widened consolidated loss of INR 41.9 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to INR 6.6 crore in the year-ago period, while revenue dropped 20.7% to INR 271.3 crore.

These developments could drive action in Thursday’s trade, making the mentioned stocks worth watching.

