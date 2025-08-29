New Delhi, August 29: Central government employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, which has been delayed since its announcement. It must be recalled that the Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet had approved the 8th Pay Commission on January 16 this year. However, since then, there has been a delay in its implementation. Shiv Gopal Mishra, leader of the Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM), said that the salary hike of central government employees must come into effect from January 2026.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Mishra, who serves as secretary to the staff side of the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery, also said that the pension hike for central government retirees should also come into effect from January 2026, despite the delay in implementation of the 8th CPC. It must be noted that the NC-JCM is an official body which comprises senior bureaucrats and recognised employee union leaders. The body will be at the forefront of all deliberations with the 8th Pay Commission after it is formally constituted. 8th Pay Commission: Will Central Government Employees and Pensioners Have to Wait Until 2028 for Their Salary Hike Amid Delays?

JPC Leader Explains Why Effective Date of Salary Hike Cannot Be Delayed Beyond 10 Years

During the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, Mishra, as the chief of the staff side of NC-JCM, led the negotiations on behalf of the employee forum with the 7th CPC. Recalling his experience, Mishra said that the effective date of the salary hike cannot be delayed beyond 10 years. Explaining further, Mishra said the 8th Pay Commission will have to come into effect from January 1, 2026, as the 7th Pay Commission had effectively come into effect on January 1, 2016.

While the 8th Pay Commission has yet to be implemented, the question is whether central government employees and pensioners will receive a salary hike starting January 2026. The answer seems negative as the 8th Pay Commission has not been formally set up. However, the JPC leader said that the salary hike will come into effect retrospectively.

Shiv Gopal Mishra Explains Process of 8th Pay Commission's Implementation

"The process is likely to take time. The commission will be set up and hold deliberations with the stakeholders and then submit its recommendations. Then it will be approved by the government...What we are saying is that irrespective of the delay, the effective date of salary hike must be Jan. 1, 2026," Mishra said. The JPC leader, who is also the general secretary of the All India Railwaymen's Federation, further cited the 7th Pay Commission's example. 8th Pay Commission: What Are the Benefits and How Much Will Salaries Increase for Employees and Pensioners?

He said that under the 7th CPC, a salary hike was rolled out from July 1, 2016, but central government employees and pensioners received arrears for the six months starting January 2016. "Similarly, the employees should get arrears this time as well," he added.

