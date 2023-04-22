New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): The lawyer of the victim in the firing incident in Delhi's Saket court has claimed that his client had been receiving death threats from the accused, who opened fire on the premises, despite she being granted a protection order by the High Court.

The victim identified as M Radha was brought to the court on Friday when the accused in the firing incident Kameshwar Singh shot at her. Both have been undergoing trial in a case pertaining to some financial transaction, Radha's lawyer claimed.

Singh, who opened fire at the Saket court premises, has been arrested, Delhi Police Crime Branch earlier said.

Two persons, including a woman, suffered bullet injuries after being shot at.

Speaking to ANI, M Radha's lawyer Rajendra Jha claimed that the accused practised with a woman lawyer and was later suspended for two years after she complained about receiving threats from him.

"Kameshwar used to practice with a woman lawyer at Patiala House Court, during which time he had illegally occupied her flat. He had threatened her many times, after which the woman complained to the Bar Council and Kameshwar was suspended for two years from September 2022," Jha claimed.

The woman lawyer also lodged an FIR under section 420 at Mehrauli police station.

"On the day of the incident, M Radha was produced in a case and as soon as Radha came down from my chamber, Kameshwar Singh shot her. The trial of a case has been going on involving Radha and Kameshwar pertaining to some financial transaction," he claimed.

"Radha was produced in that case on the day of the incident. Radha had been granted bail on March 17 with conditions after being in judicial custody for about two and a half to three months," he further added.

Alleging that there was a threat to his client's life he claimed that Kameshwar had threatened her several times after which approached the High Court and the court granted her a protection order.

"Despite the protection, he kept threatening to kill her. The police were approached but they did not take any action. He had threatened to kill her several times," the lawyer claimed.

Earlier on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Chandan Chowdhary said, "An incident of firing was reported from Saket court today. A man fired four rounds out of which three bullets hit the woman and a lawyer. They were taken to the hospital and their condition is now stable. Both of them have been discharged from the hospital."

Police said that the woman, Radha was shot at by the accused with whom she was undergoing a legal battle in a case of cheating. (ANI)

