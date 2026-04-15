Sakti (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 15 (ANI): The death toll has increased to 20, while a total of 16 people have been injured in the Sakti Power Plant blast, Superintendent of Police Praful Thakur said on Wednesday.

On the Sakti power plant boiler blast, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also said that orders have been given for an investigation.

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"A high-level inquiry will be done, and strict action will be taken against the guilty," he said.

Announcing the compensation, CM Sai said, "Rs 5 lakh each ex-gratia has been announced for the bereaved families and Rs 50,000 each for the injured have been announced by the State. PM announced Rs 2 lakh each ex-gratia for the bereaved families and Rs 50,000 each for the injured. The power plant company announced Rs 35 Lakhs each for the bereaved families and one government job each for them."

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Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu said she was "deeply saddened" by the tragic incident and extended prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured.

In a post shared on X on Tuesday, she wrote, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the deaths of people in a power plant in Sakti district of Chhattisgarh. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased in the boiler blast in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district.

The Prime Minister has also announced that the injured will be provided Rs 50,000 from the PM National Relief Fund. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)