Samba/Jammu, Apr 25 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered rusted and old ammunition on Thursday while patrolling along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

The recovery was made close to Kamore village when BSF personnel detected an old box filled with rusted 7.62 mm machine gun rounds, along with a rusted grenade shell used in an automatic grenade launcher (AGS), they said.

Initial investigation suggests that the ammunition is old and appears to be inactive.

However, the area was still cordoned off, and the BSF conducted a detailed search.

The officials added that a joint team of the BSF and Ramgarh Police is conducting the investigation.

