New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has appealed to farmers and workers to make the 'Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' on March 14 massive and peaceful. As per the report, preparations are in full swing to ensure massive participation and make the event politically significant and successful, the SKM said in a press release.

The Mahapanchayat will adopt Sankalp Patra or Letter of Resolution to intensify the fight against the pro-corporate, communal, dictatorial policies of the Modi Government, to fight to save farming, food security, livelihood and the people from corporate loot.

"In the context of the forthcoming general election to the Lok Sabha, the Maha Panchayat will declare the future plan of action of how to intensify the ongoing struggle to achieve the genuine demands of the farmers as well as the workers," the press release stated.

The representatives of the Joint Platform of the Central Trade Unions, other Trade Unions, Sectoral Federations and Associations will participate in the Mahapanchayat. This will present a united face of farmers and workers' platforms before the people of the emerging unity in struggle on people's issues.

SKM appealed to all the Mass and class organisations and unions of workers, students, youth and women to join the Mahapanchayat.

The Delhi Police has issued the NOC for conducting the Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan on March 14 and arranging parking space and other basic amenities like water, toilets, ambulance with the support of the Municipal Administration of Delhi.

"Farmers from nearby states will join the Mahapanchayat. The majority of the farmers are coming by train. The Buses and four-wheelers will have window sticker apart from the flags of the respective organisations to facilitate hassle-free transportation to Delhi and after dropping farmers will be parked in the allocated spots," the release added.

The Delhi Police will announce a traffic advisory to facilitate smooth traffic for the participants as well as the public. The Mahapanchayat will be peaceful with the highest discipline underlining the massive path of struggle with a determination that was proved correct and helped to achieve victory during the historic farmers' struggle at Delhi Borders in 2020-21 that had sacrificed the lives of 736 farmers in 13 months period.

SKM expressed its pleasure and welcomed the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Chaduni group of farmers to join the Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat. The efforts of the six-member committee to coordinate with the Kisan organisations for greater issue-based unity and rally maximum farmers against the anti-farmer, anti-worker policies are continuing.

"SKM strongly protests against the surrender of the Modi Government before the Developed European Countries and signed the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Free Trade Agreement," the press release said.

The SKM alleged that this agreement would destroy the home market and the people's livelihood massively.

"This agreement while boosting Rs. 42000 investment per year which is merely 1 percent of the annual budget of the country in the important and sensitive sectors of fisheries, diary, horticulture, agriculture, food processing sector will erode our strength of small producers in sensitive areas that provides livelihood for crores of farmer and worker families and will destroy our home market and the people's livelihood massively," the press release added.

The earlier FTAs like ASEAN had devastated the lives of cash crop farmers like rubber, pepper, coconut etc. "The Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goal has surrendered to his European counterparts and failed to bargain for our food storage rights and protect food security is highly condemnable," the SKM said in the release. (ANI)

