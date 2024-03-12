Kolhapur, March 12: In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, a 21-year-old woman allegedly died of rabies while undergoing treatment at CPR Hospital. The victim identified as Srushti Shinde passed away on Monday night, March 11, over a month after she was bitten by a stray dog and nearly three days after she completed the anti-rabies vaccination course.

According to a report in the Times of India, the stray dog had reportedly bitten 20 people, including Shinde between KMC Chowk and Bhausingji Road on February 3. Shinde's death comes as a shock as she had completed all five doses of doses of rabies vaccine (ARV) and an anti-rabies serum jab for passive immunity. Dog Attack in Pune: Stray Dogs Attack Child at Kumar Pebble Park Society in Handewadi, Locals Raise Safety Concerns (Disturbing Video Goes Viral).

The dog attack incident occurred on February 3 when Shinde was on her way to Shaniwar Peth. As per the report, she had stopped on the road to answer a phone call when the stray dog suddenly the dog bit her left leg. She was immediately rushed to the CPR hospital, where she received treatment for her injury. Post this, an anti-rabies vaccine was also administered.

On Friday, March 8, Shinde received her final dose of ARV. However, on Saturday, March 11, she developed a fever and lost strength in both her legs. She was admitted to a hospital where her condition worsened, which prompted the doctors to put her on a ventilator. Her test reports showed that she was infected with rabies. Later, she was rushed to the CPR hospital where she breathed her last at 2 am. Maharashtra Government Bans Feeding of Stray Animals on Mantralaya Premises, Order Draws Animal Activists' Ire.

Although Shinde received anti-rabies vaccines, her family has questioned her sudden demise. Meanwhile, Shinde's family members have also been administered anti-rabies vaccine shots as a precautionary measure. Kolhapur's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unit has alleged the civic administration's negligence towards the management of stray dogs in the city.

