Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 5 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Wednesday seized machinery and boats worth about Rs 2 crore that were being used to extract sand illegally, an official said.

A case is being registered and arrests will be made after the process is over, he said.

The action against illegal sand miners was taken in the Vishnupuri, Gangabet, Kallal, Betsawangi and Penur areas, located along the Godavari river, in a 10-hour operation, the official said.

Police have confiscated 17 engines, 10 boats, one excavator and 60-70 small rafts worth about Rs 2 crore, Superintendent of Police Abinash Kumar told reporters.

“Around 200 brasses of excavated sand have also been seized,” he added.

