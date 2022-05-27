Chandigarh, May 27 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal set up a five-member coordination panel on Friday to talk to all other political parties and organisations that are committed to the cause of the "panth" (the Sikh community) and Punjab for a united fight against "Delhi-centric forces" in the upcoming Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll.

The bypoll to the Sangrur parliamentary seat will be held on June 23. The seat fell vacant after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann successfully contested the Assembly polls held earlier in the year from Dhuri.

Mann had won the Sangrur seat in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"Sukhbir Badal has set up a five-member coordination panel to talk to all 'panthic' and pro-Punjab political parties and evolve a consensus for a united fight against 'anti-Panth, anti-Punjab and Delhi-centric forces' in the forthcoming parliamentary bypoll due next month," the SAD said in a statement issued here.

The members of the panel are Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Sikandar Singh Malooka, Iqbal Singh Jhoonda and Virsa Singh Valtoha.

Badal was earlier authorised by the SAD's core committee, the highest decision-making body in the party, to take a decision on all aspects of the Sangrur bypoll, the statement said.

Badal's principal advisor Harcharan Bains said the panel would talk to all other political parties and organisations that are committed to the cause of the "panth" and Punjab to arrive at a consensus on the candidature as well as on a joint strategy for the bypoll.

He said the SAD is treating the Sangrur bypoll as a "Punjab versus Delhi" battle and an "opportunity for the panth and Punjab to thwart the assault of the anti-Punjab forces".

