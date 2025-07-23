Chandigarh, Jul 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday lauded the invaluable contribution of sanitation workers in realizing the dream of 'Swachh Haryana', describing them as the "unsung heroes" behind the state's improved standards of cleanliness.

Calling them the silent force and pillars behind Haryana's cleaner streets and healthier communities, he said the cleanliness that graces every street and neighbourhood in the state carries the invisible but tireless imprint of the sanitation workers.

He was addressing a gathering of the Safai Karmcharis (sanitation workers) at his official residence Sant Kabir Kutir.

During the event, the workers expressed their gratitude to the chief minister for the state government's decision to raise their monthly wages by Rs 2,100, a move announced on the occasion of Sant Kabir Jayanti held recently, an official statement said.

Addressing a gathering, Saini said these workers are not mere employees but the backbone of urban and rural hygiene infrastructure.

He said the role of the sanitation workers extends far beyond cleaning streets and lifting waste.

"You are the sentinels of our environment and the guardians of public health. The idea of a 'Swachh Haryana' is incomplete without your contribution," Saini told them.

He also highlighted the risks the workers take daily, recognising the dangers involved in sewer cleaning and waste management. He said that cleaning sewers is not just difficult, it is life-threatening.

"Yet you carry out these duties with dedication. Your work deserves not only our gratitude but our full support," the chief minister said, adding that cleanliness is tied to social progress and economic development.

Citing Mahatma Gandhi's emphasis on cleanliness as a form of worship, Saini recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi transformed that philosophy into a national movement through the "Swachh Bharat Mission" launched on October 2, 2014.

"It is the Safaikarmcharis who turned this resolve into reality. You are not only cleaning our towns and villages, you are shaping a more conscious and healthier India," he further said.

Saini noted Haryana's recent achievements in cleanliness rankings. Sonipat has bagged the 'Ministerial Star Award' under the clean city initiative, while Karnal has secured third place among 'Swachh Sheher' with a population between 50,000 and 3 lakh, he added.

Divulging the details about the latest welfare measures, the chief minister said the monthly salary for urban sanitation workers has been revised to Rs 17,000 and for rural workers to Rs 16,000.

The government has also introduced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh in case of death while on duty and Rs 10 lakh in case of a fatality while cleaning sewers, he said.

Speaking at the event, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi called the sanitation workers as brave frontline warriors.

