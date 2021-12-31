New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Sanjay Kumar Singh on Thursday assumed charge as the Secretary of Ministry of Steel in New Delhi.

He is a 1987 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, the Ministry informed in a press release.

Also Read | Delhi: Depressed MBBS Student of Maulana Azad Medical College Dies By Suicide After Failing in Exam.

Singh succeeds PK Tripathi, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). Tripathi was holding the additional charge of Secretary Steel.

Sanjay Kumar Singh was appointed as Steel Secretary as part of a major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Monday.

Also Read | COVID-19 Positive International Passengers To Isolate at Designated Quarantine Facilities at Delhi Airport.

Before assuming the present post, Sanjay Kumar Singh was holding the post of Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and Department of Pensions and Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)