New Delhi, December 30: A 19-year-old first year student of Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College committed suicide on Thursday after failing in two of her examinations, police said. According to a police official, the deceased, identified as Divya Yadav, was found hanging from a ceiling fan of her hostel room.

The police said that preliminary enquiry revealed that she had failed in two papers that were held recently. "The results were declared on December 29 and she had been depressed since then," the official said.

When she did not emerge in the morning, fellow students called out to her but there was no response and the door was found bolted from inside. The hostel staff was called and forced open the door to find the student dead. Delhi: Student Dies By Suicide In Maulana Azad Medical College.

A suicide note for her family was also recovered from the spot. The police took possession of her mobile phone for forensic examination. Later, the post-mortem examination was conducted and the body was handed over to her father.

"Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPc are currently underway," the official added. According to data furnished by the government in Parliament in the recent Winter session, as many as 11,396 minors died by suicide in 2020, at an average of 31 per day. The government did not furnish data of suicide by minors in the current year.

