New Delhi, December 30: International passengers testing positive for Covid upon arrival at the Delhi airport will have to isolate at designated paid and free facilities, the Delhi government announced on Thursday.

"In compliance to the guidelines for international arrivals dated 30th November, 2021, issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, based on the risk assessment, it is informed that the institutional isolation of Covid positive passengers/contacts arriving at IGI Airport, New Delhi from foreign countries will, henceforth, be done at the designated paid and free facilities (hotels/Covid Care Centre), set up by various districts," the Directorate of Health Services said in a statement. Omicron in Delhi: Community Spread of New COVID-19 Variant Has Begun in National Capital, Says Satyendar Jain.

Teams deployed at the airport have the permission to transfer the patients accordingly, it added. Earlier, international passengers who would test positive for Covid-19 upon arrival at the IGI airport would be taken to hospitals and those testing negative would be advised to isolate at home.

