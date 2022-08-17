New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Members of the Sanyukt Rozgar Andolan Samiti began a relay fast here on Wednesday demanding an employment policy in the country.

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta joined the members and said he will bring a Private Member Bill in Parliament for a national employment policy, said a statement.

Also Read | ONGC Inks Deal With ExxonMobil for Deepwater Exploration on East, West Coasts of India.

Delhi government minister and founder of Desh Ki Baat Foundation Gopal Rai said a 'Tiranga Padyatra' was planned from Nandnagri to Jantar Mantar but was not allowed by the police on Sunday.

Also Read | Axel, Indian Army Dog, Posthumously Awarded With ‘Mention-in Despatches’ for Gallantry in Counter-Terrorist Operation.

"This is the first time that a march with tricolours that focused on the issue of employment, was abruptly halted by the administration," he said.

Members of different political parties and civil society members have extended support to the demand of having a national employment policy in the country, Rai said.

"We are peacefully requesting the government for the policy as it crucial for the better future of our children. All of our committee members will continue to fast in this manner for the next seven days," he said.

A national employment policy is the need of the hour since unemployment is one of the biggest challenges before the country that can be solved through a pan-India approach, he added.

The relay fast is being held by representatives of various social organisations from different parts of the country, said a statement.PTI VIT VIT

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)