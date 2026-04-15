Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 15 (ANI): Sapta Shakti Command celebrated its 22nd Raising Day today at Jaipur Military Station. Raised on 15 April 2005, Sapta Shakti Command is the seventh & youngest Command of the Indian Army.

According to a release, on the momentous occasion of the 22nd Raising Day of Sapta Shakti Command, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Army Commander, Sapta Shakti Command, conveyed his heartfelt felicitations and greetings to all the ranks, veterans, defence civilians and families of the command.

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The Army Commander expressed profound appreciation for the exemplary dedication, indomitable courage, and supreme sacrifices of all personnel, past and present, whose invaluable contributions have shaped the Command's distinguished and illustrious journey.

As per the release, over the last twenty-two years, Sapta Shakti Command has set a high benchmark of professionalism and has established a robust posture on the Western Borders with its motto 'Sarvada Vijayee Bhava'.

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The Command has not only excelled in ensuring security of our borders but also ensured a high degree of Operational Preparedness and Professional Excellence through Training, Absorption of New Tactics, Techniques, and procedures.

The Command has thus evolved into a Future Ready, Technology Driven, Lethal and Agile Force, prepared to meet the evolving challenges of the future battlefield.

In a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at Prerna Sthal, Lieutenant General PS Shekhawat, Chief of Staff, Sapta Shakti Command, along with veterans, paid homage to the valiant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

The event was a poignant reminder of the bravery and selflessness that form the core of Command's ethos. The event also included symphony band concerts organised at Jaipur Military Station.

The legacy of the military band and valour of the Indian Army was also taken to the public by organising the Indian Army Symphony Band Concert at Jawahar Kala Kendra, for the citizens of Jaipur, inspiring them with the martial and patriotic tunes. While addressing all ranks in the special Sainik Samelan, the Chief of Staff commended the significant strides taken by Sapta Shakti Command to align with the Army's vision and enhance its operational preparedness by adopting a de novo strategy and synergising multi-domain operations.

COS also expressed his gratitude towards the families, veterans and veer naris for their constant support and strength in meeting the laid down vision.

COS exhorted all ranks of the Command to reaffirm their commitment towards safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and to face emerging challenges with unwavering professionalism and courage. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)