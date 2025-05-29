Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): As part of the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' initiative of the state government, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the picturesque Sharchi village of Banjar constituency in Kullu district on Wednesday evening.

According to an official release, the villagers brimming with excitement extended a heartfelt and traditional welcome to the Chief Minister.

The enthusiasm and hospitality of the villagers radiated their warmth and affection to see the Chief Minister at their doorstep reinforcing his commitment to connecting with the people at the grassroots level.

Chief Minister stayed overnight at the residence of retired Subedar Anoop Ram in Sharchi village.

During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with villagers, from children to the elderly and women. The villagers seized the opportunity to inform the Chief Minister about the daily challenges they face.

The Chief Minister gave directions to officers to ensure timely resolution of the issues raised by the people of the area.

Conversing in the local dialect with the villagers, the Chief Minister assured the villagers that adequate budgetary provisions would be made to fulfill their demands.

He also directed the Public Works Department to widen and upgrade the Nagladi-Sharchi road and mentioned that proper drainage would be constructed alongside the road and paver blocks, where necessary, would be constructed to ensure long-term maintenance.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced a grant of one lakh rupees each to five women's self-help groups from the Sharchi Gram Panchayat. On Thursday morning, he had breakfast with villagers and listened to their concerns.

He informed the villagers about the schemes and initiatives started by the present state Government and also briefed about the special revenue Lok Adalats being organised at the tehsil and sub-tehsil levels aimed to resolve long-pending revenue cases in a time-bound manner.

"It brings me great joy to be among you. Since the formation of this government, I have made it a priority to personally visit remote areas and understand people's problems in order to resolve them. Sharchi is the last village in the Banjar area, surrounded by scenic mountains and forests. I have already visited Dodra Kwar, Kupvi, and Pangi as part of this program and spent valuable time with the people there. My cabinet colleagues are also visiting different areas to address public issues," the Chief Minister said.

Retired Subedar Anoop Ram expressed his gratitude. "This is the first time any Chief Minister has visited our remote village. We hope this visit will accelerate development here. I feel honored that he chose my home to stay."

His son Naresh added, "Sharchi is a far-flung village in Banjar constituency. The Chief Minister's visit has brought immense joy to the local people. It's a matter of pride not just for our family but for the entire village."

Earlier, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the local Gada Durga temple, seeking prosperity and well-being for the state. (ANI)

