Srinagar, Mar 9 (PTI) A sarpanch was shot and critically wounded by terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Sameer Bhat. He was rushed to a hospital where his condition was stated to be critical, they said.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhat had been provided with security and lodged at a hotel in Srinagar but he had ventured out discreetly on Wednesday when he was attacked by the terrorists at Khanmoh on the outskirts of the city, they said.

