New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Satyen Vaidya was appointed as an additional judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday.

According to a law ministry notification, Vaidya has been appointed as an additional judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court for a period of two years with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

Additional judges are usually appointed for two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

