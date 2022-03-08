New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday inaugurated a polyclinic for providing specialised medical care to residents of Shahdara, according to an official statement.

This was the fourth polyclinic was made functional under the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, it mentioned.

The patients will get referred to polyclinics for various specialized outpatient department services through the GTB hospital.

A similar polyclinic will be built in the Seemapuri area, the statement noted.

"Polyclinic is a part of the Delhi government's three-tier healthcare model in which the services are provided in three stages -- primary, secondary and tertiary level.

"The Delhi government's three-tier system is enhancing the public healthcare system and has emerged as the best system to handle a large population," Jain said.

The polyclinic will provide services in Internal Medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, skin, ENT, eye, orthopaedic, and surgery (on a bi-weekly basis).

The polyclinic will be functional from 8 am to 2 pm. The Delhi government has a target of building 150 such polyclinics.

