New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday extended for five weeks interim bail given to Satyendra Jain on medical ground in a money laundering case observing that he has undergone a surgery and need time to recover.

A bench of Justice AS Bopanna and Bela M Trivedi extended the interim bail to Satyendra Jain and listed the matter for August 21.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Jain, apprised the court that Jain has undergone spine operation and need time to recover. He sought extension of his interim bail.

However Additional Solicitor General SV Raju stressed for an independent evaluation and said that independent evaluation would reveal that Jain does not need hospitalisation.

The court said that it will consider Enforcement Directorate plea for independent evaluation on the next hearing.

Jain has undergone surgery on July 21. The interim bail given to Jain on medical ground is extended time to time.

On May 26, the top court granted interim bail to Satyendra Jain for six weeks in money laundering case but imposed various conditions including neither to talk with media and nor to live Delhi without permission.

The top court had also given Jain to choose any hospital of his choice for his medical treatment. The top court had made it clear that interim bail is considered on medical conditions.

Satyendra Jain has moved the top court seeking bail in money laundering case. He has challenged Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him.

Satyendra Jain lawyer had told the top court that he has lost 35 kg and turned skeleton due to this.

Former Delhi minister Satyendra Jain has moved Supreme Court challenging Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him.

On April 6, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Satyendra Jain. The HC while dismissed the Satyendar Jain bail plea stated that applicant is an influential person and has the potential of tampering with evidence. Satyender Jain/applicant, at this stage, can't be held to clear the twin conditions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

The HC had kept the order reserved on March 21 after the conclusion of the submissions made by the defence and prosecution sides after multiple hearings.During arguments in High Court, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju appeared for Enforcement Directorate contented that money laundering is crystal clear against Jain and other co-accused.In his bail plea, Jain stated, "I appeared before ED on 7 occasions. I have cooperated and participated in the investigation. I was arrested 5 years down the line in 2022."

On November 17, 2022, the trial court dismissed the bail petition of Satyendar Jain. He was arrested on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by Enforcement Directorate and is presently in Judicial Custody in the case.

The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyender Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for. (ANI)

