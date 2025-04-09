India News | SC Asks for Suggestions on Amending Rules over Warning Labels of Packaged Foods

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed an expert committee to give its recommendations to enable the Centre to amend food safety regulations to deal with warning labels on packaged foods.

Agency News PTI| Apr 09, 2025 07:10 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | SC Asks for Suggestions on Amending Rules over Warning Labels of Packaged Foods

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed an expert committee to give its recommendations to enable the Centre to amend food safety regulations to deal with warning labels on packaged foods.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan was hearing a PIL of public charitable trust 3S and Our Health Society, filed through lawyer Rajiv Shankar Dvivedi seeking directions to the Centre, states and union territories to implement mandatory front-of-package warning labels (FOPL) on packaged foods.

Also Read | Renukaswamy Murder Case: Bengaluru Court Warns Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Over Absence From Proceedings.

The plea said it would enable citizens to take informed decisions on food consumption.

The top court took note of a reply filed by the Centre and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) of proposing an amendment in the regulations on the same issue.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly in English: Motivational Quote With Meaning for Students To Share During Morning Assembly on April 10, 2025.

The Centre was stated to have received around 14,000 objections and suggestions from the public and they constituted an expert committee to examine them and recommend changes in the Food and Safety Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020.

“We dispose of this writ petition with the direction to the expert committee to give its recommendations expeditiously within three months,” Justice Pardiwala said.

The plea referred to India's growing burden of non-communicable diseases and claimed the FOPL would highlight the presence of high levels of sugar, salt, and saturated fats—key contributors to serious health issues such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and certain cancers.

It highlighted the alarming surge in lifestyle diseases across the country and said non-communicable diseases were now responsible for over 6 million deaths annually in the country, with diabetes emerging as a silent epidemic affecting nearly one in four Indians.

The root cause, according to health experts and the petitioner, was the widespread availability and aggressive marketing of ultra-processed foods high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed an expert committee to give its recommendations to enable the Centre to amend food safety regulations to deal with warning labels on packaged foods.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan was hearing a PIL of public charitable trust 3S and Our Health Society, filed through lawyer Rajiv Shankar Dvivedi seeking directions to the Centre, states and union territories to implement mandatory front-of-package warning labels (FOPL) on packaged foods.

Also Read | Renukaswamy Murder Case: Bengaluru Court Warns Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Over Absence From Proceedings.

The plea said it would enable citizens to take informed decisions on food consumption.

The top court took note of a reply filed by the Centre and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) of proposing an amendment in the regulations on the same issue.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly in English: Motivational Quote With Meaning for Students To Share During Morning Assembly on April 10, 2025.

The Centre was stated to have received around 14,000 objections and suggestions from the public and they constituted an expert committee to examine them and recommend changes in the Food and Safety Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020.

“We dispose of this writ petition with the direction to the expert committee to give its recommendations expeditiously within three months,” Justice Pardiwala said.

The plea referred to India's growing burden of non-communicable diseases and claimed the FOPL would highlight the presence of high levels of sugar, salt, and saturated fats—key contributors to serious health issues such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and certain cancers.

It highlighted the alarming surge in lifestyle diseases across the country and said non-communicable diseases were now responsible for over 6 million deaths annually in the country, with diabetes emerging as a silent epidemic affecting nearly one in four Indians.

The root cause, according to health experts and the petitioner, was the widespread availability and aggressive marketing of ultra-processed foods high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
gt बनाम rr
5000+K+ searches
oces barc result 2025
5000+K+ searches
allen
500+K+ searches
keam
500+K+ searches
kpsc
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

8th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor and DA Merger To Result in Significant Salary Hike, Check Latest Update

  • Simaran Kaur Injures Her Ankle During Filming of Action Sequence on Sets of ‘Jamai No. 1’

  • Rajinikanth Finally Breaks Silence on His Controversial 1995 Speech Against Jayalalitha in ‘RMV The King Maker’ Documentary (Watch Video)

  • ‘Chand Pe Daag Hota Hai, Unpe Ek Bhi Daag Nahin Hai’: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Hails PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video)

  • Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Pelican Wednesday Lottery Result of April 9 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

  • RR 14/1 in 2.1 Overs | GT vs RR Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Jofra Archer Cleans Up Shubman Gill

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    gt बनाम rr
    5000+K+ searches
    oces barc result 2025
    5000+K+ searches
    allen
    500+K+ searches
    keam
    500+K+ searches
    kpsc
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel