New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday approved the proposal for the appointment of Justice Ahanthem Bimol Singh, additional judge of the Manipur High Court as a permanent judge along with the elevation of ten advocates as Judges in the Bombay High Court.

The advocates whose names have been approved for Bombay High Court are -- Kishore Chandrakant Sant, Valmiki Menezes SA, Kamal Rashmi Khata, Sharmila Uttamrao Deshmukh, Arun Ramnath Pednekar, Sandeep Vishnupant Marne, Gauri Vinod Godse, Rajesh Shantaram Patil, Arif Saleh Doctor, and Somasekhar Sundaresan.

The Collegium was headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and also comprised senior-most judges Justices UU Lalit and AM Khanwilkar also approved the proposal for elevation of the six advocates as Judges in the Madras High Court.

The advocates whose names have been approved for Madras High Court are -- Nidumolu Mala, Sunder Mohan, Kabali Kumaresh Babu, S Sounthar, Abdul Ghani Abdul Hameed, and R John Sathyan. (ANI)

