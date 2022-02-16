Indore, February 16: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Bengali Square locality. The complaint was registered by the girl on Monday. The accused is absconding, said the police.

As per the report, the incident took place last month. "The accused used to stalk the girl and started messaging her after obtaining her mobile number. He later befriended the girl and asked her to meet at the Bengali Square area. He took the girl to his residence and raped her. The accused also threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke to anyone about the incident," reported TOI, quoting station in-charge Meena Yadav as saying. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 2 Held for Kidnap, Rape and Murder of 6-Year-Old Minor Girl in Awagarh.

Reportedly, the accused raped the victim multiple times. On Monday, the girl shared her ordeal with her parents and approached the police station. Based on her complaint, the cops at Tilak Nagar police station booked the accused under sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The accused is absconding, said the police.

