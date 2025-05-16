New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday has directed the Central government and all state governments to set up special courts to try POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases on a top-priority basis.

A bench comprising Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Prasanna B Varale observed that the delay in the completion of trials under the POCSO Act is primarily due to the shortage of exclusive POCSO courts across the country.

"Because of the inadequacy of the number of exclusive Courts for the POCSO cases, the said timelines mandated in the Act for completion of the trials are not being maintained," the bench noted in its judgement.

The top court directed the Central and state governments to take urgent steps to sensitize officials handling POCSO cases, establish dedicated POCSO courts, ensure timely filing of chargesheets, and complete trials within the timeframe prescribed under the Act.

The top-court issued the aforesaid directions in a suo motu case concerning an alarming rise in child rape cases in India. The Court had in September 2019 registered a suo moto case after noting various news reports regarding the increase of child rape cases in India.

Subsequently, detailed directions were issued by the Court to the government authorities to establish a special POCSO court in each district of the country where the number of POCSO cases registered exceeded 100.

The Court directed that such courts will be created under a Central government-funded scheme, covering appointments, staff, and infrastructure to ensure a child-friendly and supportive environment.

Since then, the Court has issued more such directions to the government authorities from time to time, including the setting up of dedicated Forensic Science Laboratories to expedite the investigation in POCSO Cases.

Today, the Court disposed of the matter by issuing directions to the government authorities to prioritise the setting up of POCSO courts. (ANI)

