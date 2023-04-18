New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed to release independent Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi on bail till the completion of the trial as per terms set by the trial court in connection with anti-CAA protests.

Earlier on March 20, the top court reserved an order on Gogoi's plea challenging the Guwahati High Court order which has allowed the probe agency to frame charges against Gogoi and three others in connection with anti-CAA protests.

A bench of justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal reserved the order after arguments were concluded in the matter.

The National Investigation Agency in Guwahati High Court challenged the order of a Special NIA Court on July 1 in 2021, giving a clean chit to the four accused.

Hearing the plea, the High Court asked the agency to proceed with framing charges after reopening the case. (ANI)

