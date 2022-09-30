New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking directions for ruling out discrepancies in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S Oka dismissed the plea filed by the Madhya Pradesh Jan Vikash Party while calling out the practice of filing petitions to gain publicity and imposed a cost of Rs. 50,000 on the petitioner.

The apex court said that the election process under the Representation of People Act, 1951 is monitored by constitutional bodies like the Election Commission of India.

The bench said, "Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) process has been utilized in our Country for decades now but periodically issues are sought to be raised. This is one such endeavour in the abstract. It appears that party which may not have got much recognition from the electorate now seeks recognition by filing petitions!"

Imposing a cost of Rs. 50,000 on the party, the bench in its order stated, "We are of the view that such petitions must be deterred and thus dismiss this petition with costs of Rs. 50,000 to be deposited with Supreme Court Group-C (Non-Clerical) Employees Welfare Association within a period of four weeks from today."

The petition was filed challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court's December 2021 order refusing to entertain the petition that sought to highlight discrepancies in the EVMs. (ANI)

