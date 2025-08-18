New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea that challenged the quashing of an FIR against nine persons who were booked in the Mohan Delkar suicide case.

The decision was made by a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, Justices Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria on a plea filed by Delkar's son who had challenged the Bombay High Court ruling that had quashed the FIR against the accused persons who were accused on the offence of abetment to suicide under various provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the IPC.

The accused persons also included Praful Patel, the present Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep.

The Bombay HC had quashed the FIR by finding that the same fell short of attracting the said offences against the accused persons.

Mohan Delkar was the Lok Sabha MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli who died in the year 2021, allegedly by suicide, as per the police officials. The body of the 58-year-old leader was found in a hotel in South Mumbai and has been sent for a post-mortem.

The seven-time MP was born in December 1962 in Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

His son Abhinav Delkar had moved the Supreme Court against the quashing of the FIR against the accused persons. Today, the top court dismissed the plea, upholding the Bombay High Court's ruling. (ANI)

