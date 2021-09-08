New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging retrospective change in the 2018 appointment order of Sanjay Kumar Mishra as director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, however, made it clear that extension of tenure of officers who have attained age of superannuation should be done in rare and exceptional cases.

The judgement came on a plea filed by NGO Common Cause challenging retrospective change in the 2018 appointment order of Mishra as director of ED.

Mishra, an Indian Revenue Service officer was appointed as the ED director for a period of two years by an order of November 19, 2018 and later by an order of November 13, 2020, the appointment letter was modified retrospectively by the Central government and his term of two years was replaced by three years.

