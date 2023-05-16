New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined the plea filed by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Paulose seeking an extension in the visitation time allotted by jail authorities to meet family, friends and legal representatives.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi pulled up Chandrashekhar for filing such a plea and said visitation is already being provided to him as per prison rules.

The apex court dismissed his plea while noting that the accused persons were not in a position to seek such "privileges" and make such "extraordinary demands".

The counsel appearing for Chandrasekhar submitted that 28 cases are pending against his client across the country and more than 10 lawyers have been engaged and the visitation time allotted as per the jail rules is not sufficient.

The bench took exception to the submission and said, "You give the name of the lawyers, and we will ask the jail authorities to allow your lawyers to stay in jail. What kind of statement you are making in this court? Do you want a privilege in jail?"

"According to jail rules, only 30 minutes twice a week is being given to meet lawyers, which is not sufficient," his lawyer said, adding his client's right is being contravened.

Chandrasekhar filed the plea seeking an extension of time to meet and consult his lawyers in the Mandoli jail here.

Chandrasekhar and his wife are lodged in jail on charges of alleged money laundering and duping several people.

He is charged with many multi-crore fraud cases and is also accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from the family of former Fortis Healthcare and Ranbaxy Lab promoters Shivinder and Malvinder Singh from the premises of the prison. (ANI)

