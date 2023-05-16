Mumbai, May 16: The trial of the semi-high speed Vande Bhagat Express train on the Mumbai-Goa route began on Tuesday, officials said.

A Vande Bharat rake, capable of running at the top speed of 180 kmph, departed from platform number 7 of CSMT in Mumbai at 5:30 AM and reached Madgaon station in Goa at 12.50 PM. The rake departed from Madaon at around 1.15 pm and it is expected to reach CSMT late in the evening. Vande Bharat Express: PM Narendra Modi To Flag Off Secunderabad-Tirupati, Chennai-Coimbatore Trains Tomorrow, Know Routes, Train Numbers, Schedule and Other Details.

Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat Trial Run Video:

The trial is being carried out using the rake of CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express that does not run on Tuesdays, officials said.

Currently, three Vande Bharat Express trains operate between the financial capital and Ahmedabad, Solapur and Shirdi.

Senior railway authorities are exploring the possibility of operating Vande Bharat Express trains on the popular Mumbai-Goa route which witness heavy rush throughout the year, officials added. Vande Bharat Train Trial Run in Kerala: Indian Railways Conducts Trial Run of Train18 From Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam North Railway Station (Watch Video).

The Vande Bharat Express is an electric multiple-unit train operated by Indian Railways.