New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul has inaugurated a web portal - Sahyog - an initiative aimed at provide free of cost access to justice to those in need by connecting student research assistants to lawyers and organisations who take up pro bono cases.

"No one will be denied access to justice," Justice Kaul said at the inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, according to a media statement.

He also said the "initiative is certainly in furtherance of the virtual world as we go on", the statement said.

The portal has been founded by two alumni of the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences -- Adya Jha and Dakshita Chopra.

The event was attended by Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, the Vice-Chancellor of West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Advocate General of the Government of Odisha and senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, among others.

The Sahyog project has been started with the hope of aiding those who are not able to bear the expenses that the dispensation of justice demands. the statement said.

"Since its inception in September 2019, Sahyog has contributed over 2500 pro bono hours while collaborating with several lawyers.

"Their work has encompassed issues of labour law, slum dwellers, tribal communities, and human trafficking victims among others," the statement said.

