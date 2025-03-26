New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Supreme Court's Justice Surya Kant on Wednesday cautioned young lawyers against a growing tendency of copy, paste and use of artificial intelligence in drafting petitions.

Speaking at an event organised by Supreme Court Advocates On Record Association, Justice Kant asked the advocates to believe in their own legal acumen instead of relying on ready-made material.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 26th Roza of Ramzan on March 27 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

"While technology definitely has its own advantages and can aid research and organisation, it can never replace intellectual rigour particularly human depth and human intuition that are hallmarks of a skilled advocate on record," he said.

The judge went on, "Artificial Intelligence, I doubt, has a degree of ability to comprehend context in complete sense and capture subtleties of advocacy that make a difference in a court of law."

Also Read | West Bengal: Police Inspector, Head Constable and 3 CISF Personnel Arrested for 'Robbery' by Posing As Income Tax Department Officials.

He therefore urged lawyers not to dilute the standard of practice in pursuit of volume of cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)